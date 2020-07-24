TCSO teaches gun safety

Tuscaloosa County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday helped women learn about and fire their weapons during a firearms safety course Thursday at the Sheriff’s Office training facility in northern Tuscaloosa County.

Five women from the local gun rights organization Bama Carry were part of the class, which is designed to teach owners gun safety, gun care and how to fire their weapon. Sheriff Ron Abernathy instituted the class, which that is open to Tuscaloosa County residents free of charge. Classes are offered on one Saturday each month. The Thursday class was requested by Bama Carry for several women in their organization, but the free monthly classes run between March and October.

"We have one set up this Saturday for those who are residents of Tuscaloosa County," said TCSO public affairs officer Jessica McDaniel. "To apply for the course, they to go the Sheriff’s Office business office where they get their pistol permit. There’s an application there."

McDaniel said the interest in the gun safety class was high this year due to COVID and that the slots for the rest of year are filled, but residents who are interested in future classes can fill out an application at the Sheriff’s Office in the same place where they obtain pistol permits. The applications are background checked. Once they are cleared, a deputy contacts the applicant to get them into a class.

Instructors Sgt. Jason Powell, Sgt. Will Sanders and Deputy Mike Sanders instructed the women, first in the classroom, then in a shooting simulator and finally on the shooting range. The women used their own weapons and received detailed instruction based upon their weapon.

"I’ve had one official training class that lasted about two hours several years ago, but I have never been officially trained," said participant Brenda Wilson of Eutaw. "I’m one of those people who, if I’m going to do something, I want to do it the right way. So I have been looking for a class like this for several years."

Wilson said she started carrying a firearm right after 9/11 at the urging of her husband, but she had only recently become interested in carrying a weapon more often.

"I’ll just speak for my own personal experience, sometimes as women we get into the mindset that our husbands, if we are married, our husbands will protect us. But the reality is we spend half of our time alone whether we are shopping or going to our place of employment or whatever we are doing," she said. "I want to make sure I have my own protection on me, that I can handle my own protection whether someone is there to protect me or not. My protection is in my hands."