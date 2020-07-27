Louisiana added over 2,000 new coronavirus cases Monday, 140 of which occurred in the Houma-Thibodaux area, health officials said.

There are now 109,917 reported cases across the state, an increase of 2,343, the Department of Health said. Deaths ticked up by 23 to 3,674. Hospitalizations jumped by 43 to 1,600, and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 24 to 208.

Lafourche reported 74 new cases Monday for a total of 2,393. Deaths associated with the virus remained unchanged at 95. There were 66 new COVID-19 cases reported in Terrebonne for a total of 2,519. Deaths remained unchanged at 72.

Overall, Louisiana processed 26,758 new tests for a total of 1.2 million. Lafourche handled 401 more tests for a total of 23,579. There were 447 new tests handled in Terrebonne for a total of 24,208.

Hospitalizations in the local region increased by 15 to 83. There were seven people using ventilators, which is down two from Sunday.

