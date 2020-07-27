One hundred years ago this week:

Several sawmills in the area were cutting back to five days a week instead of six because of the shortage of train cars to haul their products to market.

Charlie John Townsend lost three fingers on his left hand while cleaning some machinery at Clayton Strickland’s machine shop. The youth’s father, E.W. Townsend, had lost three fingers of his right hand 15 years before.

Sheriff Perry B. Hughes had worn out his old Ford flivver chasing after moonshine stills over the rough roads and rocky hills of North Tuscaloosa County. Hughes bought a brand new Cadillac.

News of the burglarizing of the post office, Farmers’ Hardware Store and the section house of the Mobile and Ohio Railroad at Gordo reached Tuscaloosa. At the hardware store and the section house, only a few tools were missing. The safe at the post office was dynamited, with the explosion heard by nearby neighbors. It was believed that the men escaped in an automobile; bloodhounds brought in from Hattiesburg, Miss., failed to trail the men.

Tuscaloosa was one of the largest cross tie markets in the South. Farmers were able to get cash to buy provisions and clothes by cutting cross ties. The railroads readily bought them to replace rotted ones on the tracks. It was estimated that $150,000 to $250,000 worth of cross ties were brought to this market annually.

One of the largest contracts ever made by a Tuscaloosa lumber concern was closed between the Allied Sales Corporation of Tuscaloosa and the Municipal Street Railway of Detroit, whereby the Tuscaloosa concern agrees to furnish cross ties to the amount of $500,000 worth.

Cary McGee drove into a deep gully or washout across the road to Henderson and it was only his slow speed that kept him and his occupants from serious injury. The road was washed out by heavy rains during the spring months.

J.S. Montgomery of Northport was killed while getting some gravel out of the old Medlin sand pit, four miles from Northport. Montgomery had dug in under the bank for a considerable distance when the great mass of dirt and gravel above him came down, striking him.

Dr. Clyde Brooks was secured as dean of the Medical Department at the University of Alabama. Dr. Avery E. Lambert was selected to lead the Department of Anatomy.

The steel beams for supporting the floor of the auditorium of the First Methodist Church had been placed in position and the work of laying the joists for the floor had commenced. The auditorium, when completed, would have a seating capacity of about 830.