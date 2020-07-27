Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting in Thibodaux that left a local man dead.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Bernard Gaudet, 31, of Choctaw.

As of 3 p.m. Monday no suspects were in custody and the shooting remained under investigation, Lt. Brennan Matherne said.

"Detectives processed the scene overnight and spoke to people at the scene," Matherne said. "They are working today to follow up on any leads developed in the case. With what we have discovered so far in the investigation, we believe this to be an isolated incident."

Deputies were called about 11:45 p.m. to the 300 block of Carol Street in Thibodaux to investigate shots fired, the Sheriff’s Office said. They found Gaudet sitting in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

