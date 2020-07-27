The fight over the way Terrebonne Parish elects judges may not be over.

Plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging Terrebonne’s parishwide judge elections are unconstitutional are asking an appeals court to look at the case again.

The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals last month reversed a lower court’s 2017 ruling that Terrebonne’s method of electing judges unconstitutionally discriminates against minority voters.

The Terrebonne Parish NAACP sued the state in 2014 in an effort to create a voting district of mostly Blacks and other minorities for at least one of the parish’s five judge seats. Following an eight-day trial, the late U.S. District Judge James Brady of Baton Rouge ruled in favor of the NAACP.

In his 91-page decision, Brady said Terrebonne’s parishwide voting system violates the Voting Rights Act and the U.S. Constitution by depriving black voters of equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.

However, a three-judge Fifth Circuit panel last month overturned Brady’s decision, arguing that he "erred in holding that weak evidence of vote dilution could overcome the state’s substantial interest in linking judicial positions to the judges’ parishwide jurisdiction."

The plaintiffs requested another hearing with the Fifth Circuit on July 13. Leah Aden, an attorney for the New York-based NAACP Legal Defense Fund who represents the plaintiffs, is asking that the case be argued before all the court’s judges rather than a three-judge panel.

In court papers, Aden argues that the panel’s decision "contains errors that are directly at odds with Supreme Court and this Court’s precedent."

"The panel improperly discounted the overwhelming ‘totality of the circumstances’ evidence established at trial and failed even to acknowledge significant evidence about the persistence of racial discrimination in Terrebonne Parish elections," she wrote. "That specific evidence includes the re-election of a sitting white judge in 2008 under the electoral system at issue — after the Louisiana Supreme Court suspended him for appearing in public ‘dressed as a prisoner, wearing an orange jumpsuit, handcuffs, a black afro wig and black makeup on his face, which he decided to apply after his costume did not ‘generate the laughs [he] had expected.’"

The Fifth Circuit’s ruling set the stage for the parishwide judge election Nov.3, something the plaintiffs fought to avoid. Though all five judge seats were up for election, several candidates won without opposition during the sign-up period last week.

Terrebonne First Assistant District Attorney Jason Dagate won the Division B seat without opposition. The seat is being vacated when Judge Johnny Walker retires Dec. 31.

Incumbent judges Juan Pickett and David Arceneaux also won reelection to their respective seats without being contested.

Houma attorney Timothy Ellender Jr., a Republican, and independent Houma defense attorney Teresa King are seeking the Division A judge seat. The seat is being vacated by the retiring Judge George Larke.

Houma attorney Kevin Thompson, a Democrat, is challenging District Judge Randy Bethancourt for his Division E seat.

As of Monday, the Fifth Circuit has not announced if it will rehear the case.

Assistant State Attorney General Angelique Freel said the request for a rehearing has no merit because Terrebonne’s judges should be elected by all of the parish residents they serve.

"The Fifth Circuit was correct in recognizing the linkage interest between voters and the judges that serve them," Freel said Monday. "Because of that ruling, the voters in Terrebonne Parish have the ability to elect all five judges for the Thirty-Second Judicial District Court. Plaintiffs want the parish to be divided into five districts and allow each voter the opportunity to elect only one judge despite the fact that when a voter appears in court they may not appear before the one judge they were able to elect. Keeping the districts at-large makes judges accountable to all citizens they serve, instead of a select group within the district that gets to vote for them."

