A Meridian, Mississippi, native with more than 12 years of experience in economic development in Mississippi will lead similar efforts in Tuscaloosa County.

Danielle Winningham has been chosen as the new executive director of the Tuscaloosa County Industrial Development Authority.

Wininngham will begin her new role Aug. 10.

"After reviewing many candidates from across the country, we are excited that Ms. Winningham will be joining the TCIDA as our new executive director," said Mark Crews, chair of the TCIDA board of directors, in a Monday news release. "She was selected based on her vast experience in economic development and her relationships across the industry. We feel strongly that she will bring real value and opportunities for growth to our area."

Winningham comes to Tuscaloosa after serving as chief operating officer of the Madison County Economic Development Authority in Mississippi. Before assuming that role, she served as the authority’s director of business development.

She also served as the business development manager and marketing director for the East Mississippi Business Development Corp.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as executive director of the TCIDA," said Winningham, a graduate of Mississippi College and the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute. "I plan to lead the Industrial Development Authority in a manner that builds trust through open communication and collaboration in order to strengthen Tuscaloosa County’s competitive economic development position."

Winningham replaces Bryan Chandler who has served in a part-time capacity as TCIDA’s interim executive director since December 2018.