Okaloosa and Bay counties lost two more residents each to COVID-19 Wednesday as the state of Florida again set a single day record for deaths.

The fatalities in Okaloosa included a 96-year-old man diagnosed July 9 and an 82-year-old man diagnosed June 30. Both were long term care facility residents who passed away earlier in the month and were not reported to the DOH in a timely manner, according to Okaloosa Director of Public Safety Patrick Maddox.

Bay County’s victims were a 68-year-old man diagnosed July 14 and a 58-year-old man diagnosed July 20.

Statewide, 253 died, which surpassed Tuesday’s record number of 216 deaths. It was the third day in a row Florida set daily records for deaths.

Okaloosa has now lost 24 to the coronavirus, Santa Rosa 22, Bay 21 and Walton 12.

STATEWIDE

Total cases: 461,379 +9,956

Total Florida resident deaths: 6,586, +253

Non-resident deaths: 123, -1

Below are the numbers for each county in the Daily News coverage area, plus a city-by-city breakdown of their positive cases.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Total cases: 3,279, +154

Deaths: 22, +0

Hospitalizations: 159, +4

Milton: 1,831, +126

Gulf Breeze: 486, +5

Navarre: 386, +9

Pace: 242, +8

Bagdad: 6, +1

Jay: 86, +1

Pensacola Beach: 5, +0

Missing: 214, +4

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Total cases: 2,704, +127

Deaths: 24, +2

Hospitalizations: 123, +3

Fort Walton Beach: 936, +53

Crestview: 561, +22

Destin: 396, +19

Niceville: 283, +10

Mary Esther: 151, +8

Shalimar: 146, +4

Baker: 52, +0

Valparaiso: 27, +2

Laurel Hill: 23, +0

Eglin AFB: 20, +0

Holt: 18, +1

Milligan, 2, +0

Hurlburt Field: 1, no change

Missing: 61, +8

WALTON COUNTY

Total cases: 1,149, +30

Deaths: 12, +0

Hospitalizations: 56, +1

Santa Rosa Beach: 363, +11

DeFuniak Springs: 351, +5

Freeport: 132, +6

Miramar Beach: 89, +2

Inlet Beach: 28, +0

Paxton, 6, +0

Ponce de Leon: 5, +0

Watersound: 2, +0

Westville: 1

Point Washington: 1

Seacrest: 1

Missing, 37, +0

BAY COUNTY

Total cases: 3,357, +100

Deaths: 21, +2

Hospitalizations: 125, +7

Panama City: 2,325, +63

Panama City Beach: 408, +12

Lynn Haven: 350, +17

Youngstown: 57, + 3

Southport: 53, +1

Fountain: 35, +1

Callaway: 19, +6

Mexico Beach: 10, +0

Tyndall AFB: 7, +0

Parker: 3, +0

Vernon: 3, +0

Inlet Beach: 2, +0

Bayou George: 1

Missing: 25, +2