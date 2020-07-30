The residents of the home made it out safely. However, first responders were told there were still family pets trapped inside.

MOSSY HEAD — Walton County firefighters battled a house fire in Mossy Head late Wednesday afternoon that claimed the lives of two dogs.

Just before 3 p.m., Walton County Fire Rescue, DeFuniak Springs Fire Department, and Liberty Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a home on Cottage Hill Drive in reference to a structure fire, according to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the inside of a single-wide mobile home. The residents of the home made it out safely. However, first responders were told there were still family pets trapped inside.

Firefighters quickly began battling the blaze and were able to get the fire under control within minutes, the release said.

After fire rescue crews performed a search of the burned structure, two dogs were found deceased inside the family’s home.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical issue inside the residence.

The American Red Cross was contacted to provide aid to the residents of the damaged home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.