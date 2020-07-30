Casey William Kelley, 42, arrested Wednesday for grand theft of a motor vehicle and uttering a false banknote, also attempted to purchase Rolex watches with a bad check, according to an arrest report from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

MIRAMAR BEACH — A Wewahitchka man walked into a car dealership in Okaloosa County and left in a Porsche after paying with a check printed from his home computer, authorities say.

Casey William Kelley, 42, was arrested Wednesday for grand theft of a motor vehicle and uttering a false banknote.

He also tried to buy Rolex watches with a bad check, according to an arrest report from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation it was determined Kelley had purchased a Porsche 911 Turbo from a Porsche dealership in Destin by using a fraudulent check written for $139,203.05 on Monday, July 27.

The Porsche was reported stolen to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The next day, Kelley presented a check in the amount of $61,521 to a jeweler in Miramar Beach in an attempt to purchase three Rolex watches, the report said.

However, the jeweler kept the watches until it could be determined if the check would cash. Thursday, it was reported to WCSO that the check was a fake.

When arrested Wednesday afternoon, Kelley told investigators he printed out the cashier’s checks from his home computer and did not get them from his bank.

Kelley was transported and booked into the Walton County Jail without incident.