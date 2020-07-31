Hazel’s, a longstanding favorite in St. Augustine, was recently listed as one of The South’s Best Hot Dogs by Southern Living magazine.

Hazel’s, a longstanding favorite in St. Augustine, was recently listed as one of The South’s Best Hot Dogs by Southern Living magazine.

The hot dog stand at 2400 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd. was noted by the magazine as being an "unassuming spot" known for serving up some of the tastiest, most authentic frankfurters around these parts.

The listing particularly applauded Hazel’s as "home to the Datil Dog," featuring the eatery’s specialty datil pepper relish.

Another best seller is the "Spicy Dog," with datil-infused mustard and sauerkraut. Other popular items are the chili cheese dog and the bratwurst.

More: Florida History: A1A is arguably the most romantic road in Florida

The hot dog stand has been owned and run by Perry Zaharias for more than 20 years.

The pork and beef hot dogs, with natural encasing, are specially made for Hazel’s, according to store manager Melvin Hayes.

"It’s that quality," said Hayes of what draws customers to the iconic hot dog shop.

Hayes said the dogs are prepared "grilled on the flat top" with just a little oil to enhance flavor and texture.

The stand, which is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, is "always busy," according to Hayes.

"It’s our reputation," Hayes said. "We have long lines, but people know it’s worth the wait."

A hot dog is still one of the most economical meals around, and Hayes said that is another draw, with a basic dog starting at $1.89, and a meal with fries and a drink starting at $5.19. The shop also offers ice cream and shakes.

Popular especially among families, Hazel’s continues to draw locals and visitors alike, including tourists from across the globe who have heard about Hazel’s as one of the "must-try" places to eat in St. Augustine.

This story originally published to staugustine.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the USA TODAY Network - Florida.