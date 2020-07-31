Thomas Obregon, 45, was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his Miramar Beach home on July 29 and is currently being held at the Walton County Jail, according to an arrest report from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

MIRAMAR BEACH — A Walton County man has been charged with trafficking in heroin and possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.

The Okaloosa County Multi-Agency Drug Task Force and partnering agencies seized more than 100 grams of prescription pills along with over 650 grams of methamphetamine, 250 grams of heroin, 21 grams of cocaine, 3.9 kilograms of marijuana/THC extract cartridges, nine firearms (two stolen in this area), and more than $10,000.

The arrest stems from a partnership that includes the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Walton Beach Police Department and Crestview Police Department.