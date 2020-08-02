This story is part of The Confederate Reckoning, a collaborative project of USA TODAY Network newsrooms across the South to critically examine the legacy of the Confederacy and its influence on systemic racism today.

For more than four decades, a bronze bust of Confederate Lt. Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest has been featured prominently in the Tennessee state Capitol.

A statue portraying Forrest was one of three removed in Memphis in late 2017 after the city found a loophole to legally take down the monument that residents widely agreed should not stand in a public park.

But as the fate of the Capitol bust hangs in the balance pending a state commission meeting later this year — and after years of debate among Black and white lawmakers, and Democrats and Republicans — who was Forrest and why is he so controversial more than 150 years after the Civil War?

A massacre at Fort Pillow

Among the most notorious parts of Forrest's legacy is his reported involvement leading Confederate soldiers in the West Tennessee Battle of Fort Pillow in April 1864, which has commonly become known as a massacre of surrendered Union troops, many of whom were Black.

Primary documents from a variety of sources refute arguments made by some Forrest apologists — including some who have raised the possibility during conversations at the legislature about the bronze bust and Forrest's legacy — that he was not responsible for the mass killings at Fort Pillow.

"We've been going through these excuses for Bedford Forrest for the longest while, and none of them are holding up under scrutiny," said Richard Blackett, a history professor at Vanderbilt University.

Even members of the Confederate army were on record attesting to Forrest's involvement.

"The poor deluded negroes would run up to our men, fall upon their knees and with uplifted hands scream for mercy but they were ordered to their feet and then shot down," wrote Sgt. Achilles V. Clark, of the Confederate Twentieth Tennessee, to his sisters a week after the battle.

Jack Hurst included the correspondence in a book he wrote on Forrest, acknowledging that Forrest wrote to U.S. forces ahead of the Fort Pillow battle where he demanded "unconditional surrender," but if that did not occur he would not "be responsible for the fate" of the Union troops.

Clark described a gory scene of blood that "stood about in pools and brains that could have been gathered up in any quantity" afterward.

"I with several others tried to stop the butchery, and at one time had partially succeeded but Gen. Forrest ordered them shot down like dogs, and the carnage continued."

Hurst wrote that of the 580-member garrison, roughly 350 Black troops and 200 white troops were killed.

A Confederate newspaper a few weeks after the battle wrote that several hundred were shot fleeing on a barge in the Mississippi River or in Coal Creek. Union troops who survived reported that the massacre continued into the next day, as well.

Forrest, Hurst noted, in his own words wrote a report three days after the battle that said he hoped the aftermath of the fight would "demonstrate to the Northern people that negro soldiers cannot cope with Southerners," and bragged that after the fleeing troops jumped into the Mississippi and were killed, the river was "dyed with the blood of the slaughtered for 200 yards."

Questions still remain, however, about whether Forrest had intended to act on his threat to kill Union troops who didn't surrender or whether he gave direct orders to his troops to do so. While Clark reported that Forrest ordered Union troops to be "shot down like dogs," Samuel H. Caldwell, another Confederate soldier wrote to his wife that their enemy "refused to surrender."

Hurst included excerpts from other notes calling into question Forrest's involvement in the attack, including Union "Private Major Williams" who recalled hearing a Confederate officer proclaim that the Black soldiers should be killed, while another officer corrected him that "Forrest had said the blacks should be captured and 'returned to their masters.'"

Those in the South with knowledge of the battle themselves referred to it as a "massacre," Hurst noted, until newspapers in the North began to stir up controversy about Forrest being a war criminal.

Blackett said that it would have been unlikely that Forrest remained on the sidelines and did not have control over his men during the battle.

"Forrest is proclaimed and recognized as one of the great officers of the Confederacy," Blackett said. "Which great officer does not lead his men into battle?

"This was a serious massacre. It’s a serious massacre to the point where it spurred on Black troops for the rest of the war. They went into battle shouting 'Remember Fort Pillow.'"

The Tennessee Encyclopedia, a creation of the Tennessee Historical Society and the University of Tennessee Press, says that Forrest "lost control of his men" during the battle.

"Charges of a 'Fort Pillow Massacre' became grist for Northern propaganda mills during the war and plagued Forrest for the remainder of his life," according to the encyclopedia.

A lost fortune, the KKK and overtures of reconciliation

After surrendering his command in May 1865 in Gainesville, Alabama, Forrest spent years after the war attempting to regain the wealth he had built as a slave trader prior to the conflict.

According to the Tennessee Encyclopedia, Forrest took on multiple business ventures, including running railroad companies, though none were as lucrative.

"Contrary to his expressed determination to remain quietly at home, Forrest soon embraced the Ku Klux Klan, assuming the role of the first Grand Wizard of the secret organization," according to Forrest's entry in the state encyclopedia. "Through it he sought to restore white conservative Democrats to power. Even so, he never completely adjusted to the new realities of the postwar South."

In 1868, Forrest gave an interview with a Cincinnati Commercial reporter that was widely published in newspapers around the country. In the interview, he said the Ku Klux Klan had "no doubt" been a benefit in Tennessee. While he denied being an official member, he said he was part of the organization "in sympathy," and later when Forrest testified before Congress about the KKK he eventually disclosed that he was familiar with rituals and practices.

Repeatedly in the 1868 interview, Forrest tried to suggest that he had more disdain for white Radical Republicans and Northerners trying to infiltrate Southern politics than he did African Americans, but he still remained fiercely opposed at that point to Blacks gaining the right to vote or having equal standing in society.

"I am opposed to it under any and all circumstances," Forrest said.

"And here I want you to understand distinctly I am not an enemy to the negro. We want him here among us; he is the only laboring class we have."

While Forrest notably gave a speech on racial reconciliation two years before his death, his inability to regain the same degree of power and wealth in the post-war period may have pushed him toward reaching out to make peace.

During a large citywide Independence Day celebration July 5, 1875, in Memphis, Forrest was among a group of ex-Confederates that African American leaders had invited to attend a large gathering, indicating that he was open to allowing a select group of African Americans political power, "so long as they lived up to white middle-class definitions of respectability," wrote Brian Daniel Page in a 2009 dissertation at Ohio State University on community politics after the Civil War.

"Forrest and others arrived at these conclusions only after of years of struggling to regain political power," Page wrote. "In the current political environment they were forced to make concessions in recognition of the political power and competing corporate interests of black communities."