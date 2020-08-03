The U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command is investigating a reported incident said on social media to have happened at the National Navy SEAL Museum in which the target of a military dog demonstration wore a Colin Kaepernick jersey, according to the agency’s Twitter account.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — The U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command is investigating a reported incident said on social media to have happened at the National Navy SEAL Museum in which the target of a military dog demonstration wore a Colin Kaepernick jersey, according to the agency’s Twitter account.

There are no apparent signs identifying the facility in the videos as the SEAL Museum in St. Lucie County.

"We became aware today of a video of a Navy SEAL Museum event posted last year with a military working dog demonstration," the post states.

The "target" wears a jersey of Kaepernick, who has been unsigned by NFL teams since 2017 after he protested police brutality against Black people and other social injustices by kneeling during the national anthem as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

"The inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy," the post states.

The Seal Museum, on Hutchinson Island north of Fort Pierce, opened on Veterans Day in 1985, and showcases the history of the elite Navy SEALS. It is a popular destination in St. Lucie County.

In the video, several dogs bite the man in the jersey, including one dog identified as a museum mascot. A crowd of onlookers can be seen as the camera pans.

