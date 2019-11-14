Apostle Hurley B. Russ, age 70, of Campbellton, FL crossed over and transitioned to eternal life on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his home.

Apostle Hurley B. Russ Ministry, served widely and extended through Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Florida including radio and television ministries.

He is survived by his wife, Naomi R. Russ; stepchildren: Robin Albright, Adrienne Abshire, Kentai Jones and Kenneth Tibbs; his father, J.B. Russ; siblings: Doris Martin, Earl Russ (Jean), Loreth Franklin (Edward), Daniel Russ, Classie Russ, Wilson Russ (Shirley), Annie Russ (Leonard), Robert Russ, Wendell and Micky Russ; eighteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of life will commence at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the sanctuary of Ever Increasing Word of Faith, 3749 Skyview Rd, Marianna, FL 32446 with the Bishop Flavious Pittman, pastor/teacher, delivering words of comfort.

Apostle Russ will be laid to rest in the church cemetery, with military honors, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.