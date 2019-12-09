Services for his Celebration of Life are scheduled for Saturday afternoon, Dec. 14 at The First Baptist Church of Eastpoint.

Terry Dennis Faircloth, 69, of Eastpoint, was a lifelong resident of Franklin County. He was born on June 15, 1950 to Jesse and Jewel Faircloth, the youngest of five children. The sun set on his final hunt Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

Terry was a graduate of Carrabelle High School, where he quarterbacked the football team. He spent his years hunting in the woods and fishing on the river. Saturdays were for Florida football and Sundays were for the sandflat. He was a devoted father and grandfather who spent his free time at the ballfields and cheering on his favorite ballplayers. He could track a deer, bait a hook, and yell "Go Gators!" like no other.

He leaves behind a legacy to be proud of: two daughters, Lindsey Walker (Harold) and Terress Martina (Tyler), both of Apalachicola; and nine grandchildren to carry on his traditions, Carter Kembro, Ethan Kembro, Chance Martina, AJ Walker, Chelsea Martina, Miliyah Walker, Raylan Walker, Logan Walker, and Chattam Martina.

Services for his Celebration of Life are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. The services will be held at The First Baptist Church of Eastpoint, at 447 Ave A. Collegiate apparel is not required but encouraged.