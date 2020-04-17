Barbara Deene Riley Cook, 65, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Carrabelle on Jan. 20, 1955 to Dewey "Buddy" and Bobbie Riley.

On Jan. 9, 1976, she married Percy Steven "Woody" Cook in Carrabelle. She graduated from Florida A&M University with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. Deene taught many years in the Franklin County School District, retiring in June 2015.

Deene enjoyed reading, painting, and spending time with her family and friends. She was an active member of the Carrabelle Christian Center. She was full of compassion and made those around her feel loved.

She was preceded in death by her father Buddy Riley, father-in-law Junior Cook, mother-in-law Hazel Cook, and grandson Gavin Cook.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Woody Cook; her children Steven Cook and wife Stephanie, and Lauren Womble and husband Stan; her mother Bobbie Riley; five grandchildren Garrison Cook, Brennen Cook, Maxwell Womble, Hazel Womble and Hagan Womble; sister Gina Millender and husband Gary; brother Larry Riley and wife Heather; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held for immediate family on Saturday, April 11 at the Carrabelle Christian Center with Pastor Don Carroll officiating; followed by an interment at the Carrabelle Cemetery. A memorial service in Deene's honor will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.