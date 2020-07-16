Mrs. Elizabeth Hall Ponds, age 82, of Panama City, Florida and formerly of Marianna, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Ft. Walton Beach Medical Center in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida.

She was a native of Jackson County, Florida and a member of Saint John Missionary Baptist Church in Panama City, Florida.

She is survived by two sons: Eugene Cooper and Lawrence Ponds; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

All services will be exercising social distancing and facial masks are required.

Service of love will begin at 10 AM, Tuesday, July 13, 2020 at the Hillside Cemetery in Panama City, Florida with the Reverend Delwynn Williams, officiating, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.

Christian Memorial Chapel

Graceville

