Tonight, I was pulled over in Destin for "following too closely,” though the deputy never stated what the law was or what I did wrong beside stating that I was following too closely.

A review of the actual law shows that there is no set standard such as "2 seconds" or "1 car length for every 10 mph.” Florida Statute 316.8905 defines the safe driving distance as "shall not follow another vehicle more closely than is reasonable and prudent, having due regard for the speed of such vehicles and the traffic upon, and the condition of, the highway."

I was actually on an Uber drive at the time, driving between 25 and 30 mph, with four middle-aged passengers in my car. I have the whole incident recorded on my dash cam, and it clearly shows, in my opinion, that I was being both reasonable and prudent. I'd be glad to share the video with whoever would like to review it.

The deputy said that he hardly ever issues warnings for this type of offense as it is the second-leading cause of accidents behind DUIs. I am glad he gave me a warning. This saves everyone time, because I would surely go to court over this incident.

To me, this is nothing more than a deputy spotting three heads in the backseat of my Honda Accord, a very typical car for a college student, and seeing an opportunity for a bigger bust. It is upsetting that a upstanding citizen and military veteran of this county was harassed for a judgment call all because the deputy was trying to fight spring break crime.

If I was swerving or even speeding, fine ... pull me over. But pulling me over for what is a judgment call that has no real enforceable law, especially when video evidence is available, is a shame for the citizens who live and work here every day.

Rodney Lewis, Niceville