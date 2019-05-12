The referenced article includes statements that say mankind’s relationship with the oceans has not always been as close as proponents of customary use let on. Nothing could be further from the truth.

One of the greatest authors in the history of English Literature, Jane Austen, has six novels filled with quotes about trips to the seaside for health and recreation — novels written in the mid 1700s. An example: “They went to the sands to watch the flowing of the tide. They gloried in the sea.” That's from her novel, “Persuasion.”

All of her books are filled with references to the healthfulness and joys of the seaside. Bath was one of the most famous seaside cities in her time.

I hope the county will win this battle. The wealthy should not be the only ones who get to enjoy the beautiful beaches of Walton County. As our country balloons to an ever higher and higher population as a result of unchecked immigration (driven by the quest of the wealthy for low wages), we will need more and more public parks and beaches if the middle class is to have any chance of enjoying these magnificent beaches and inland parks.

Elizabeth Dacosta, Destin