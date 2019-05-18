It is quite disturbing to watch each day the lack of integrity our congressional representatives exhibit due to Trump derangement syndrome, which is destroying the foundation of this great country.

Is this any way to run a country? There are so few honest representatives that truly seek to be the voice of their constituents. Instead, their main goal is to stay in power by satisfying lobbyists with radical agendas and to do everything that seeks to bring down the Trump administration.

Instead of doing the people's business and helping make our country even greater, they seek to divide, deceive and separate Americans. In particular, the Democratic Party shamelessly uses the innocent to exploit and push their liberal ideology and evil deeds of lies and deception.

For example, they claim to want to help immigrants have a better life in this country, yet they are profiting using desperate people who want freedom at any expense. Liberal Democrats have allowed sanctuary cities to expand using false excuses pretending to give these overburdened people an opportunity for a better life. In reality, their false agenda is to increase voter rolls in order to keep them in power. However, they disregard those who have spent years trying to obtain legal citizenship and ultimately pay the price for illegal immigrants. The fact is that illegal immigrants are given many privileges that most American citizens struggle to receive.

Leadership is the key to a thriving society; if they sow injustice it will have terrible consequences that deteriorate and poison the fiber of our society. Whenever the government is destructive of the policies that have sewn the fabric of this great idea called America, it is the right and duty of the people to alter or abolish this type of government and institute new safeguards to secure their future.

Carol Annino, Miramar Beach