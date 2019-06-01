This letter is in reference Carol Annino’s May 18 letter, "Fabric of America is in decline":

In the last paragraph Annino writes, "Whenever the government is destructive of the policies that have sewn the fabric of this great idea called America, it is the right and duty of the people to alter or abolish this type of government and institute new safeguards to secure their future."

Ms. Annino is correct. When the government is destructive, it is the right and duty of the people to alter or abolish the government and institute new government. The first step in this process is called "impeachment."

Presley Harper, Pensacola