There’s a serious crisis at our southern border. It’s predicted that approximately 900,000 illegal immigrants will have arrived at our border by the end of the year. On one day, the Border Patrol captured 4,100 illegals, an overwhelming number. Immigration courts have more than 800,000 cases to process.

Border Patrol chief Carla Provost told Congress we have a “border security crisis” and a “humanitarian crisis.” She said so many require medical attention that approximately 5,000 of her agents can’t be at the border because they are needed to transport and care for those requiring medical assistance. About 55 illegal immigrants a day are taken to medical appointments.

The National Border Patrol Council said physical barriers are needed and that they work. They appreciated President Trump, who actually went to the border, and all his efforts to get physical barriers. However, Democrats and the left-wing media say walls are immoral, medieval and don’t work. Who do you think is telling the truth?

“Asylum” is for refugees fleeing war or persecution for religious/political beliefs. The majority coming to our borders aren’t being persecuted in their home countries. They are told what to say to act like asylum seekers and encouraged to try to gain entry into the U.S. They were told having a child with them would increase chances of being released upon arrival. A 2015 court ruling stated that adults with a child claiming asylum must be released after 20 days, even though their case had not been heard. Abuse of asylum seekers is tremendous. More than 3,000 fraudulent family cases have been identified.

Jeh Johnson, President Obama’s former secretary of Homeland Security, acknowledged “it’s a crisis.” Obama’s former border chief, Mark Morgan, warned that the border crisis was “at a magnitude never seen in modern times.” Yet Democrats and the left-wing media parrot “it’s a manufactured crisis!"

Open borders organizations, advertisements in newspapers promising jobs and U.S. government help, porous borders, immigration loopholes and deception motivate these caravans to ignore our immigration laws. Illegal immigrants shouldn't have priority over legal immigrants and American citizens.

This is a “national emergency.”

Diana Gilbert, Niceville