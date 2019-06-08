This is an open letter to all who voted for Trump (myself included):

After more than two years of the Trump administration, you should have some sort of an idea of what you put in the White House. He has to be removed before he totally destroys my country. Let's review his accomplishments.

1. Trump isn’t even a Republican. In 2000 he sought the nomination for president of the Reform Party, then joined the Republican party in 2012.

2. As far as the economy goes, that started in the final two years of the Obama administration.

3. Under the Constitution (Article 1, Section 8, Paragraph 1), he is not authorized to impose tariffs, and that is what is killing this country.

I could go on, as there are many more instances where he is misusing the office of the presidency, but I will quit for now.

Forgetting political parties, if this is the individual you want leading the greatest nation in the world, by all means vote for him.

I won't.

Floyd Pollaski, USN Ret. NPA, Cantonment