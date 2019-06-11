Regarding Sunday’s guest column on Trump haters: Wow! It must be nice (at least it’s easy) living in a black and white world. Apparently if one doesn’t kiss the ring of Pope Donald he/she must is a soldier in Satan’s army.
Dave Gibson, Destin
Regarding Sunday’s guest column on Trump haters: Wow! It must be nice (at least it’s easy) living in a black and white world. Apparently if one doesn’t kiss the ring of Pope Donald he/she must is a soldier in Satan’s army.
Dave Gibson, Destin
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.