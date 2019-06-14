In response to the recent article, “Pfizer had clues its blockbuster drug could prevent Alzheimer’s but kept it secret,” I am disturbed that scientists are not sharing what could be life-saving research. Any science that has promise for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias and is not genuinely pursued, or shared with the research community, does a disservice to the millions of individuals facing the disease today and in the future.

When I was younger, I lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s disease and remember vividly the awful battle that everyone involved in the family, and caretaking process, faced during the progression of this horrible disease.

As someone who has been personally affected by Alzheimer’s, it is important to me that that every possible path is pursued thoroughly and aggressively, with people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias as a priority.

I manage the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Emerald Coast, and I see and hear from families every day about their struggles. For my family and the 560,000 Floridians living with this disease, no stone should be left unturned in the pursuit of treatments, preventions and a cure for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

Zack Suggs, Alzheimer's Association, Pensacola