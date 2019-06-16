There are several wonderful solutions outside of abortion that are better than taking an unborn child’s life. Here are some wonderful, fulfilling solutions:

Fort Walton Beach Center for Women, 850-862-9020. Ronda Coon Women’s Home, 850-243-5800. There also is the choice of adoption:

http://adoptioncenter.org/ Shalimar: (850) 651-5225 Pensacola: (850) 434-9600 Panama City: (850) 785-0108 Marianna: (850) 526-3376 Toll-Free (Florida Only): (800) 708-8888 or: https://www.adopthelp.com/ 800-637-7999 I would like to respond to Wendy Victora’s last few columns, one which was saying we must allow parents with children to be able to come into our country and have what America offers. She said we personally need to look at ourselves and how we would want that for our children. I agree, somewhat, but she didn’t consider in her article the serious responsibility our border patrol has in determining good and evil.

We have enough criminals here in America, we do not need to add illegals here in our midst like the horrible illegal immigrant in Iowa who took the life of Mollie Tibbetts.

Ms. Victora also wrote about how crowded our world is today and how we must stand in line everywhere. Kind of ironic, I would say to that opinion from her. I do want to add here, though, that I admire Ms. Victora and I continue to read her columns.

I also must respond to Mr. Ron Artman. I am in complete agreement in regard to his response to the opinion written by Delaine Syster: "Showing Compassion to Immigrants." Mr. Artman correctly stated, and I repeat: "unlike the southern invasion, the earlier immigrants were willing to give up everything to become citizens right away."

I add my thought here that there is too much confusion about what is going on at our southern border and too many Americans aren’t bothering to learn more about good and evil there.

Patricia Rudolph, Fort Walton Beach