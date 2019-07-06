Thank you, President Trump, and thanks to all who contributed to the Salute to America for a glorious tribute to America’s legacy this Fourth of July.

The day began with a Washington D.C., hometown-style National Independence Day Parade. Of course our soldiers, sailors and airmen led the parade. They were followed by high school bands, car clubs, truckers and their trucks, farm tractors, skaters and bikers, dance clubs, the Salvation Army, and -- most notably -- the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) proudly carrying a large Betsy Ross American flag (take note Nike).

The best part of the parade, as in any hometown parade, was the absence of professional entertainers that spoil big parades like the Macy Thanksgiving Day parade. Sadly, the parade could only be watched on YouTube since no television networks carried it.

The Salute to America continued with President Trump’s moving speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. He recognized many attending citizens for their remarkable heroism and spectacular achievements. His speech highlighted heroes, past and present, as be continued on a brief history lesson on proud American achievements.

Finally, he paid tribute to all of America’s military services followed by flyovers from every branch of service that culminated with Northwest Florida’s finest, the Blue Angels.

Bravo to you, Mr. President, for the best Independence Day celebration ever.

Mickey La Garde, Fort Walton Beach