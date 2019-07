The article in Thursday, July 11, Daily News was very enlightening and informative about the AC-130U and was well-written. My question is why was it never mentioned that the AC-130U was developed and made at Lockheed Georgia Company in Marietta, Georgia. The men and women worked on the line making this wonderful gunship deserve some kudos, such as "Made in Marietta, Georgia." They worked very hard to make planes that are a credit to our country and deserve recognition.

Myrtle Amos, Valparaiso