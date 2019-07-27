Bruce Blackwelder of Fort Walton Beach wrote: All Russia would have to do is break or shut down a few voting machines in busy districts to cause hour-long lines that turn away voters.

Robert Mueller is a longtime Republican and was hired to record the facts about the Russian hacking of American election systems, and he did that in his report. He documented the proof that Russia attacked and is still attacking America. The scary thing is Trump and Republicans continue to deny it happened and refuse to stop ongoing attacks. Republicans have refused to even go on the record warning Russia of "severe sanctions" if they continue these attacks. Why? Mitch McConnell, as head of the Senate, just blocked two more bills dealing with Russian attacks.

The Russians attacked systems in all 50 states and may still have spyware hidden in voting machines now. Many machines do not even have a paper trail.

Florida voters did not find out that the state's systems had been attacked by Russia until this year. There is still a lot of unknown about what actually happened in Florida and the 49 other states. With that said, shouldn't we do everything possible to protect America from hacking from Russia, China or Iran?

The Constitution, the rule of law and free market capitalism built America, but special interest 'crony' capitalism is destroying it.

Bruce Blackwelder, Fort Walton Beach