Pete Callamaras of Fort Walton Beach says the arguments against "assault weapons" are disingenuous and probably violate the Second Amendment.

“Tell a lie often enough and people will start to believe it is the truth.”

That In my humble opinion, is what the “Ban Assault Weapons NOW” people are doing. The Violence Policy Center state that "the (AR-15) weapon's menacing look, coupled with the public's confusion over fully automatic machine guns vs. semi-automatic assault weapons, anything that looks like a machine gun is assumed to be a machine gun which will increase the chance of public support for restrictions on these weapons."

You see, there is no such thing as an “Assault Weapon.” It is made-up construct to scare people into thinking that what is a semi-automatic, auto-loading rifle it is a fully automatic Assault rifle used by the military. They say these are “weapons of war” but look closely – no sane country would ever equip their military with semi-automatic guns when every other nation equips their military with fully automatic ones.

A fully automatic rifle can shoot 450-650 bullets per minute, while a semi-automatic can fire maybe 40-60 in the same amount of time. Granted that is lot, but it takes time to reload, and that would allow a good guy with a gun or police to stop them.

What they are really talking about is the Armalite .223 caliber rifle, built and sold since the 1950’s, as the Armalite Rifle Model 15 – hence the name AR-15. In some states, it is not even allowed to hunt deer with one because since it is such a small caliber. Compare it to any standard rifle caliber which will take down a full grown Moose at 200 yards!

Then there is the total magazine ban argument – that is nothing more than a veiled attempt to circumvent the Second Amendment by limiting what Americans can legally own – such as the Ruger 10/22 rifles – a .22LR caliber rifle that has been made since the 1960s, and used by folks like as Boy Scouts learning shooting skills.

This would also probably be found unconstitutional

Pete Callamaras, Fort Walton Beach