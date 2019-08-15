In the Letter to the Editor section of the Aug. 9. edition of the Northwest Florida Daily News, Myke Atwater of Valparaiso makes the following statement, “Guns kill people and people with guns kill people.”

The first part of that statement just isn’t true. Guns kill no one. Guns are just paperweights until someone picks them up to use. People kill people and they don’t need a gun to do it.

People will kill you with explosives, swords, knives, spears, arrows, hammers, rocks, automobiles, airplanes, poisons. electricity and myriad other weapons. Restricting access to guns only hurts the good guys. Killers don’t care.

R.M. Sullivan, Lt. Col.U.S. Air Force (ret.), Miramar Beach