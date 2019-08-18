Mike Horner of Fort Walton Beach writes: "Can you imagine what these animals endured with the recent heat and thunderstorms? The owner had a previous conviction in 2011 for Animal Cruelty."

I just read the article about the 90 dogs rescued by Alaqua, most of which had been chained to a tree without food and water.

Jail with a good bed, air conditioning and good food would not be a fitting punishment for this owner. We are bringing more donations to the wonderful caring people at Alaqua. God Bless them!

Mike Horner, Fort Walton Beach