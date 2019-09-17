Reader Jack Brown from Santa Rosa Beach keeps waiting for somebody in authority to tell him his .22 won't be confiscated.

I keep waiting for some authoritative assurance that I won't be included in the recall or registration of my so-called assault rifle.

No one who has any real knowledge of long guns could think of a semi-automatic, .22 caliber Winchester with an attached tube which holds 17 rounds as an "assault" weapon. Certainly a .22-caliber round can kill, but calling the rifle an assault weapon is ridiculous.

If my little plinking rifle, which I have owned for more than 30 years, is to be included in this definition, then I have to vote "no" on this amendment. Makes no sense to me.

Jack Brown, Santa Rosa Beach