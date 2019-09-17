For all of the Trump administration’s successes, his administration could be many times more successful if it weren’t for two key shortcomings.

A reporter’s question to President Donald Trump on Sept. 1 sounded innocuous: "Do you have a message for Poland on the 80th anniversary of World War II?"

"I do have a great message for Poland," Trump replied in front of TV cameras. "And we have Mike Pence, our vice president, is just about landing right now. And he is representing me. I look forward to being there soon. But I just want to congratulate Poland. It’s a great country with great people. We also have many Polish people in our country; it could be 8 million."

To clarify: The president appears to have congratulated Poland on the anniversary of its invasion by Nazi Germany.

Vice President Mike Pence’s words on the same event sounded more appropriately somber: "It is difficult for any of us who are not Poles to fathom the horrors that began here 80 years ago, on this day, the first of September 1939."

In Trump’s case, at least two circumstances might have precipitated his odd quote: Either no one on his staff bothered to brief him on the solemn significance of the anniversary, or his staff did brief him and he just didn’t bother to heed the advice. Either way, it’s yet another indication of a troubling, counterproductive atmosphere in the White House. And it needs to change.

For all of the Trump administration’s successes so far — chief among them a robust economy — his administration could be many times more successful if it weren’t for two key shortcomings: Trump can’t keep a solid staff of experts, and he speaks more than he listens.

The president didn’t always come across as a poor manager. A 2016 article in Politico magazine, during the election campaign, tried to delve into Trump’s skill and technique as a boss. Among the findings: He was a good boss. Blanche Sprague, a former Trump executive, called him "very empathetic" and "one of the kindest, most considerate people in the world."

Barbara Res, a project manager for Trump Tower, called him "very smart" and "very, very confident," and he weighed the expertise of others in his decision-making. "He would listen to people," she said.

So why doesn’t it seem like he’s listening now?

Trump’s intelligence, instinct and sheer energetic drive propelled him to success in the business world. Voters looked forward to how he would apply those skills to governing. While those same skills might work in certain situations, if Trump is to successfully run the most powerful nation on the planet, he must rely more often on a team of reliable experts.

Perhaps the most disconcerting departure so far was that of retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis as the nation’s defense secretary, but the lack of stability was underscored last week with yet another departure — National Security Adviser John Bolton. He said he quit. The president said he fired him. Many people even celebrated Bolton’s exit. Regardless of how you feel about Bolton, he’s become another staff-turnover casualty.

The Brookings Institution, while obviously left-leaning, has kept an accurate track of which White House employees have been leaving, and how many. As of last week, Trump’s "A" team — identified as 65 senior-level advisers in the executive office — has experienced a dizzying 77% turnover rate.

Ask a president of a big corporation how successfully his business would run with a 77% employee turnover rate. And that doesn’t even count Cabinet secretaries.

While the president has every right to hire and fire whomever he chooses, he has an obligation to steadily and successfully keep an expert staff — and one he will listen to.

We can understand the difficulties in working for and with a force of nature such as Donald Trump. But the current chaos in the White House is fueled in no small part by the president himself.

It doesn’t have to be like that. It shouldn’t be like that. For the sake and success of our nation, order must be restored.

A shorter version of this editorial first appeared in the Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, a News Herald sister paper with GateHouse Media. (Read a longer version at newsherald.com/opinion.)