In the paper on Sept. 13 on the front page, it shows items that were collected by the owners of Harbor Docks to be sent to the Bahamas to people who certainly need help.

The article stated they still have not seen a single government official. I saw many on OAN news channel.

The reporter said all available planes were being used to bring relief items to the people there. Doug Manchester said President Trump was not getting credit for all that he is doing to help the people there.

Many thanks to the Morgans and President Trump and all the federal workers and volunteers who show so much compassion to people in need.

Wayne Watts, Niceville