Carl David Ward points out in a letter to the editor that we need the Electoral College as much today as we did when the government was founded.

In reference to "How should we elect presidents?" (Sept. 18 Letter to the editor).

We are not a democracy in the true sense of the word. We are in fact a democratic republic.

The reasoning behind this is to prevent majority factions from denying minority factions their rights as citizens. The Electoral College is the mechanism through which minority factions are protected.

The electoral process is deeply embedded in our constitution and attempts to circumvent it because one faction's candidate was not elected are dangerously short-sighted. Mr. Madison explained the reasoning of the period in his "Federalist #10." His arguments are just as valid (if not more so) today as then.

Carl David Ward, Fort Walton Beach