Interesting that Walton County is considering the purchase of a golf course (at above the appraised value) and using Tourist Development money with the rational being that it is heavily used by visitors to the Destin area.

At the same time, Okaloosa County is considering taking a Fort Walton Beach golf course, that is also heavily used by visitors, out of service in order to extend a road and build a UV park.

Maybe the representative from Destin just doesn't like having a municipal course compete with the private courses in Destin.

Mike Maloney, Destin