Delaine Syster of Miramar Beach urges Northwest Floridians to wake up and acknowledge the untruthfulness of the current administration.

I realize that the majority of Northwest Florida voters that read this newspaper are older than me.

I still read this local newspaper in addition to many other newspapers that print the truth. I think it is important to read publications that investigate and publish facts and not hide stories to pander to their local readership.

We as patriotic Americans are in a crisis. We have a presidential administration that is lying to us daily. Lying outright without moral care.

Currently the president lied about looking for corruption in Ukraine and China by way of his political opponent, Joe Biden. He lied about only looking for corruption to the average Fox News viewer. Donald Trump was looking for foreign help by asking for information on his political opponent by a foreign country to benefit himself.

This is the indisputable fact and truth.

Wake up Northwest Florida Republican voters. Read other news sources, read and learn the truth.

