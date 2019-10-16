After the Syria debacle, I do not know what it will take to convince everyone that Trump is absolutely not qualified for the position he is holding.

Not only has he already caused hundreds of deaths among the people we had promised to protect, but he has put the lives of our own soldiers in grave jeopardy. Why did he do this? Because he thinks he knows everything and refuses to listen to his military advisers and people who really do know what they are doing.

Forget impeachment. Trump has to be removed from office immediately before he does any more damage to this nation. If he is re-elected to another term, this nation is doomed!

Tom Schwingle, Fort Walton Beach