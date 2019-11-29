Defense Secretary Mark Esper, a West Point and combat infantryman, correctly and horribly put an end to the abuse of Navy Seal Chief Edward Gallagher.

I have served with Seals but was never one. I love their commitment to country and corps. Gallagher, if properly convicted and sentenced, could have been shot and I would not have objected, as long as he was allowed to wear his Trident pin at his execution. Thanks to our president for that symbolic favor to warriors, he gets to keep his pin.

I can speak on a symbol given to an Infantryman! In my time of service, after 30 days of ground combat, you earned the Combat Infantry Badge. If you closely observe the ribbons on an infantryman’s uniform the CIB will always be at the top of the row of awards. It is the most cherished of decorated earned in ground combat, just as the Trident pin must be to a Seal.

I hope no president or service secretary ever has the authority to remove that earned symbol.

Jim Tucker, Fort Walton Beach, Ltc Inf (Ret)