Tom Heil of Panama City Beach says there is an electronic monster in the other room that needs to be quieted.

Someone is taking up way too much of my personal time.

Whatever happened to just having a government that just went quietly about it's business? Instead we have "crybaby" Democrats and a scandalous administration headed by a real jerk from New York City.

And, all the idle boomers seem to love this state of affairs, which is the real "scandal." It shows how bankrupt people have become.

There's an electronic monster in the other room, fed by ignorant people, that promotes silliness for all. I need to debunk this infernal machine and let the "suchness" of the day unfold naturally.

I'm not going to let the Democrats, Mr. Trump and the media destroy my peace of mind and shorten my lifespan!

Tom Heil, Panama City Beach