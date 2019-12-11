Foreign military service members have been training in our area since I was a child in the 1960s.

Do not assume that the vetting process is flawed. People change while some individuals successfully camouflage their true feelings and thoughts. Such deceptions occur daily in our country among our citizens in family, work, and friend relationships as well as the recurring Americans-on-Americans mass shootings.

A better place to start might be to determine what process exists to continue "vetting" of these foreign students while they are receiving military training in America. Also, close "loopholes" that allow the purchase of a firearm by a non-citizen. I would suggest closing all "loopholes" related to gun purchases for EVERYONE would improve safety. Why should anyone purchase a gun as a result of a flawed law?

I am concerned that no one reported to base authorities the shooter's showing videos of mass shootings as dinner entertainment. Repeatedly, "red-flags" exist before many mass shootings. The shooter's dinner entertainment choice for his friends was a "red-flag" that should have been immediately reported for evaluation. His friends made the common American decision of non-action in a foreboding situation.

I pray that somehow this tragedy will be the impetus to inject my America with more compassion and truth that will lead each of us to be the best American that we can be every day. This would be the absolute best way to honor the best of those whose lives were taken last Friday. We also need to be our best for those who were wounded and for those whose lives are forever changed. We need to be our best for America.

Pam Smith, Niceville