It sounds like the liberal socialists think they have a foolproof system to get elected and stay in power for years to come by making the conservatives out to be mean spirited, prejudice, and racist.

They make sure the people that receive free stuff, don’t like the people that are paying for the free stuff. The people paying want and need for all the free stuff to stop, but the people wanting all the free stuff want even more free stuff on top of all they already receive.

The liberal socialists such as Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Liz Warren, and even Joe Biden are telling people how they will continue to receive all the free stuff only if you elect them as president. But what happens when there are more people receiving than people working to subsidize the free stuff?

The Democrats running for President hasn’t once explained how all their programs are going to remedy the problem and tax the rich is the only solution they put out at every Democratic Rally.

The law of diminishing returns states that adding an additional factor of production results in smaller increases in output. It’s like a population outgrowing its food supply. We have let the free stuff go on for too long.

Thomas Jefferson said it best, “The Democracy (Republic) will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give it to those who would not”.

Liberal Socialist Democrats have shown they are willing to sacrifice everyone in order to accomplish their goal of regaining power. Along with their liberal press they are trying to control different points of view from seeing the light of day. They know the propaganda they put out is nothing but a ruse to change people’s understanding trough deception and confusion.

They have a new phrase or word every night and the talking heads repeat it over and over again from one program to the next. Watch the liberal news and you will see just that.

— William Meadows, Parker