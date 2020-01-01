John Brashears of Fort Walton Beach that Congress must set aside partisan bickering and consider the facts of the president’s conduct.

I have been a registered Republican since 1976 and I am deeply disturbed that 30% of the voters and 95% of the Republican senators have already made up their mind that Trump is not guilty of the charges brought up thru the articles of impeachment.

Our political system has become a sporting event with both teams doing everything they can to win at all cost, even if it means bending the truth. This is not a game; this is our country and the democracy as we know it is at stake.

In the Nixon era members of his own party voted against him when the facts were presented because it's the facts that matter. When Clinton was impeached the same thing happened.

Let's review the facts in regard to some of the president’s most common claims. "The Democrats have been investigating me for 3 years." That is a true statement but the fact is his actions and behavior from even before he was elected have caused that.

"The Russian hoax." Well when the Muller investigation was done six people all very close to the president ended up in jail. They probably don't think it was a hoax. The report did not exonerate Trump.

"The impeachment investigation was unfair." The president said from the very beginning that he was not going to participate; you can't have it both ways. If you don't participate it will be unfair because you are not presenting your side of the story.

As for the two articles of impeachment, the first charge of abuse of power will be difficult to prove in the Senate trial unless more evidence is brought forward. But the second charge of obstruction of Congress seems like a slam dunk to me. The House sent out subpoenas and request for documents and the president instructed people not to comply.

As for the Bidens, I believe they probably are corrupt and should be investigated but the Department of Justice should be the one to investigate, not foreign countries.

As I said in the beginning this is a very important time in our history and the facts are the most important thing to consider.

— John Brashears, Fort Walton Beach