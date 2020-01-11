Roger Robinson of Shalimar says those who oppose President Trump’s action to kill an Iranian general are despicable people.

I am grateful that we are not geographically located where a foreign nation could attack us by land.

I have absolutely no doubt whatsoever, that the Democrat-socialists would do everything possible to aid and abet the invading force. They would be willing to throw our country away, in order to topple our president.

This is how bad it has become in the last few years.

To be less than proud of the president's action to take out a terrorist responsible for hundreds of American lives is despicable. Where is your pride in country?

Shame on you all.

Roger Robinson, Shalimar