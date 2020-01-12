The success of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's gambit to withhold the two articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump from the Senate remains to be seen.

But so far, so good.

Trump was impeached on Dec. 18 and Pelosi has held the two articles, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, since then. By so doing she has allowed time for new charges to emerge and, perhaps most importantly, for a new witness to come forward.

Last Monday, John Bolton, Trump's former national security advisor, surprisingly announced he was willing to testify in a Senate impeachment trial about what he knows about Trump's alleged pressure on Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in exchange for financial and military aide in the country's struggle with invading Russia.

Those are the primary charges in the articles of impeachment and Bolton is key if any first-hand testimony is to be presented in the Senate trial. The House, in its hearings, was presented with ample testimony that Trump did exactly what he is being charged with.

Most famously Fiona Hill, Bolton's aid in the White House, said he had characterized the president's machinations as a "drug deal" with which he would have no part.

But nearly all the testimony so far is second-hand; Bolton's would presumably be in-the-room testimony about the very crimes themselves. Bolton testifying is by no means a sure thing, however, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems intent on blocking any witnesses or the introduction of new evidence in the upper chamber.

But Pelosi's savvy strategy of withholding the transmission of the articles of impeachment from the House to the Senate has allowed time for pressure to build on McConnell and the Republicans to allow testimony.

While it would take 67 votes to actually remove Trump from office -- an impossible hurdle for Democrats to clear -- it would take only a simple 51-vote majority for testimony to be approved. That means four of the 53 Republicans in the Senate would have to vote with the 47 Democrats to approve it.

Nevertheless, pressure has been growing on Pelosi to send the articles over, which on Friday she agreed to do early this week. It will leave her with no power over future developments, however.

Had she given up that power any earlier, though, is there any doubt that McConnell would have moved quickly to call for a Senate vote and vindicate the president? Now, such a move would be met with much skepticism and McConnell will probably be forced to at least go through the motions of a fair trial.

Another overlooked reason Pelosi may have been holding onto the articles for so long is that Trump is slated to deliver his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress three weeks from Tuesday, on Feb. 4.

If the Senate is still in trial mode at that time and Trump is still technically impeached but not convicted, can you imagine how unhinged that speech could be as Trump cries and moans about how unfairly he is being treated?

Conversely, if the trial is all over, can you imagine how triumphantly Trump will be crowing about his "exoneration"?

Maybe Pelosi's delaying tactics were designed to prevent the former and enable the latter.

But one fact will remain: by virtue of the House vote on Dec. 18, Trump will be only the third president in the history of the United States to have been impeached.

