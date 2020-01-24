Nancie Warner of Fort Walton Beach says the impeachment trial of President Trump can’t be thorough or fair without relevant witnesses. Why won’t the president welcome these witnesses?

How can the upcoming impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump be considered thorough or fair without hearing from relevant witnesses to the case?

If President Trump has nothing to hide, as he says, why would he not welcome as witnesses those with firsthand knowledge of the events that led to his impeachment, and settle this in the minds of the American people?

Nancie Warner, Freeport