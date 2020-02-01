Diana Gilbert of Fort Walton Beach urges any woman considering an abortion to first seek pro-life counseling, because all human life is precious.

In January 1973 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of Roe vs. Wade, making abortion an unlimited right throughout pregnancy in all states. This unconstitutional ruling trampled states’ rights, overruling 30 states. Since then over 61 million babies have lost their lives by abortion.

Abortion proponents, with the help of a biased media, deceive people by claiming the baby in the womb is just a blob of tissue. Fortunately, this lie has been exposed with scientific evidence of the different stages of the baby’s development and with ultrasounds, which visually show the humanity of the baby in the womb.

Did you know that the preborn baby already has her/his DNA and that the baby’s heart is beating by approximately 18-21 days? By 6 weeks there are brain waves, fingers, a mouth and lips. By 10-11 weeks the baby has nerves, eyelids, fingernails, and fingerprints. By 20 weeks the baby responds to music and voices. This partial list of the baby’s developmental stages should help one realize the baby is not a “blob of tissue”.

Not only is science clear, but the Bible is also clear that God considers the preborn baby a person. “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.” (Psalm 139.13) “…. your eyes saw my unformed body. All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.” (Psalm 139.16)

Unfortunately, women, men, and families are harmed emotionally, physically, and spiritually by abortion. Many were deceived, uninformed, and in some cases forced into aborting their children and are now feeling grief, guilt, sadness, and depression. For those looking for hope, help, and healing, please consider contacting some of the many organizations: Rachel’s Vineyard, Silent No More Awareness Campaign, www.hopeaafterabortion.org , etc. May they know that we have a loving, merciful, and forgiving God who loves them unconditionally and is hoping that they turn to Him.

For those considering an abortion, please go to a pro-life pregnancy crisis center first to help you with this decision. All human life is precious.

Diana Gilbert, Fort Walton Beach