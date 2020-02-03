Vic Stokes of Fort Walton Beach writes: “Longfellow, in his epic poem “The Song of Hiawatha,” provided us the perfect name, also a fictional Native American woman.“

I find president Trump's constant referral to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” to be inappropriate and he should stop it.

I also feel that, if Pocahontas has any living descendants, he should publicly apologize to them.

Longfellow, in his epic poem “The Song of Hiawatha,” provided us the perfect name, also a fictional Native American woman. Her name was Minnehaha and would be much more appropriate.

Vic Stokes, Fort Walton Beach