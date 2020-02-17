Normally, I don’t pay as much attention to polls as perhaps others do. I once read that President Clinton made few decisions without taking a poll. I don’t know if Bill Clinton was that wishy-washy about simply doing what he thought was right, rather than wait for the polls to tell him what Americans supported or found fault with, but I expect more from my leaders. He probably didn’t take a poll on having sex in the White House with someone other than his wife, but he did take polls on just about everything else.

OK, let’s not knock leaders for sexual peccadillos. We’d be taking down the likes of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. for starters and I’m not feeling like attacking icons this morning.

What caught my attention was a poll of sorts — the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama’s Public Opinion Survey, 2019 edition. It took the pulse of what Alabamians thought about prisons, education, taxes and trust. Since I am in education, and minister in the local jail, pay taxes, and wonder if we should ever trust politicians, I read a summary of the results. I liked them. The results were published as “What do Alabamians think?” in The Advisor the little, but very useful, newsletter for the Retirement System of Alabama.

We are a thoughtful and good people. I am glad we determine through the vote how to govern ourselves, although I think politicians have a very difficult job. I once did an essay “Can you be a (true) Christian and still be a successful politician.” You can read it in “Through My Christian Prism, or the Best of the Port Rail” that was published in 2019 based largely on columns that have appeared here in The Tuscaloosa News.

In the opinion survey, only “a slight majority of Alabamians oppose building new prisons, but an overwhelming majority support expanding rehabilitation and re-entry programs” for people leaving prisons and jails. To which I say a loud “Amen!”

I don’t think there is a more critical issue facing us, unless it is education.

“Alabamians,” by the way, “value education, rating it a top priority among major state services.” As an old watcher, by virtue of both age and experience, again, I say “Yes!” Alabamians say, “education investment should be increased, as too little is now spent on education.” Even “a majority of residents are willing to pay more in taxes to increase funding for education.” When I see examples of teachers, often in smaller, rural districts, spending their own money to buy supplies, or perhaps a pair of sneakers for one of their kids from an impoverished home, I’m thinking “this is wrong.”

When looking at the tax system, one always can find something to fix. “There is some evidence,” the pollsters found, for example, that our tax system is regressive.

“Majorities of residents say low-income residents pay too much, and those with higher incomes pay too little.” That’s the meaning of regressive. Who, for example, pays a greater percentage of their income on food when taxes on food go up? Is it the guy making $13.50 an hour to support his family, or the one who has stashed his wealth of a hundred million dollars on some island in the Caribbean?

Furthermore, “consistently high percentages of Alabamians feel that they have no say in Montgomery or that state officials do not care what they think.” And, this suggests “that Alabamians do not believe state government is responsive to their concerns.”

So, to summarize, Alabamians believe expanding re-entry programs and rehabilitation are needed prison reforms. There is not much support for building new prisons, but there is support for not incarcerating those guilty of non-violent crimes to bring the prison population down.

They also support making schools better, across the spectrum of the teaching world, from restoring true discipline in the classroom to making the curriculum consistent with the standards we are supposed to meet.

I watched Ken Burns’ new documentary on country music a few months ago and the images and movie reels of life in America in the 1930s and 40s are heartbreaking. No electricity, no indoor plumbing, dry and stony dirt marked the land, and the people wan, thin and hungry. There were certainly sectors of Americans living well, but for millions life was merely existence, which made music so important, the escape that shone light into a spirit.

Polls can be important guides to what we think, what we want, what we don’t want. That’s a first step. The next one is to implement our goals. Or, as the apostle James put it so explicitly in his letter, do not be just hearers of the Word, be doers. Ask all those guys and gals knocking on your doors, showing up in your schools and clubs, soliciting your votes and support, where they stand on these issues. And how they’re going to pay for those that cost a lot.

Larry Clayton is a retired University of Alabama history professor. Readers can email him at larryclayton7@gmail.com.